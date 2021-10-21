Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size, Growth, Opportunity & Expansion Strategies to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market will be worth USD 29.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the aging population. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The increasing investments for the research and development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices to enhance the efficiency of the devices are most likely to drive the growth of the market. The emergence of advanced minimally invasive technologies is expected to fuel the development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing preference of the patients towards wearable cardiac devices is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced cardiac devices.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, ABBOTT LABORATORIES launched a new smarter heart monitor for better arrhythmia detection, which can benefit the people suffering from irregular heartbeats.

The ECG devices segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in 2019. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the aging population has resulted in the increasing adoption of ECG devices.

Defibrillators are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Technological developments in defibrillators are projected to drive the growth of the segment.

Top competitors of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market profiled in the report include:

MEDTRONIC PLC, GE HEALTHCARE, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, BIOTRONIK, HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC., ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, among others.

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market on the basis of Type, Product, End User, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Implantable Loop Recorders

Event Monitors

ECG Devices (Stress ECG Devices, Resting ECG Devices, Holter Monitors)

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pacemakers (External Pacemakers and Implantable pacemakers)

Defibrillators (External Defibrillators and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators)

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Cardiac Centers

Hospitals

Other End Users

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

