Bread Market Size ($260,930.3Mn by 2027) Lead by Functional and Clean Label Food Products (3.6% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The Bread Market Size and Growth is anticipated to extent $260,930.3 Million by 2027 from $196,477.3 Million in 2019 to grow at 3.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2027 Driven by consumer inclination toward specialty and functional bread, continuous increase in demand for different types of bread from end consumers and rising demand for functional and clean label food products.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new research study on the Bread Market Size and Forecast to 2027 by Product Type (Loaves, Baguettes, Rolls, Burger Buns, Sandwich Bread, Ciabatta, Others); Nature (Conventional, Organic); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience and Retail Stores, Online, Others), and Geography with Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00007759



Bread Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Associated British Foods Plc, Almarai Company, Barilla G. E R. Fratelli S.P.A, Aryzta Ag, Britannia Industries Ltd, Campbell Soup Company, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Fuji Baking Co. Ltd, and Goodman Fielder Pty. Ltd are among the key companies operating in the global bread market. Companies in this market have been continuously focusing on strategies such as product developments and strategy and business planning to expand their footprint worldwide and fulfill the growing demand for bread and its varieties.

Bread is among the household staples and there has been an increasing demand for greater variety of bread such as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, and ciabatta. The increasing use of these products by B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, cafes, and others, along with the household, has driven the growth of market. Furthermore, the demand for low-carb, high-fiber, multigrain, and fortified bread due to increase in health consciousness among the consumers have offered lucrative opportunities to bread manufacturers. Apart from this, rapid urbanization, rising industrialization, and increasing disposable income support the growth of the bread market in developing countries.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Bread Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007759/



In 2018, Europe held the largest share of the global bread market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. Transforming lifestyles and food habits of consumers have had a noteworthy influence on the bread market in Europe. Although the consumption of bread in Europe is stable and the market for bread is not likely to grow intensely, there is continuous demand for greater variety of bread in many countries. Apart from convenience, European consumers are preferring natural and whole meal breads with other ingredients such as oats, bran, and seeds. This fact has encouraged European craft and industrial bakers to innovate products.

Growing consumer priorities and their increasing preference toward consumption of healthier food have increased the demand for organic food products. To lower down carbohydrates and increase protein intake in daily diet, consumers are adopting ketogenic or paleo diets. Bakers are continuously engaged in introducing new and innovative products to remain competitive in the market and attract customers. For instance, bakers are creating traditional breads and loaves by using an unusual combination of ingredients such as carrot, beetroot, spinach, and other vegetables. They are also incorporating cumin, turmeric, and cinnamon as a special ingredient to experiment with the flavors. This has helped the bakers gain consumers' traction as they appeal to their demand for food with greater health benefits.

Bread Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the market is segmented into loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, and others. In 2018, the loaves segment held more than 25% share of the global bread market, followed by sandwich bread.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Bread Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007759/



Based on nature, the bread market is bifurcated into conventional and organic. The conventional segment dominated the global bread market in 2018, whereas the organic segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores & retail stores, online, and others. The convenience stores & retail stores segment dominated the global bread market in terms of value in 2018.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bread Market:

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

Order a Copy of Bread Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2019-2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007759/



Key Questions to Request for Bread Market:

Which region is the most lucrative in the global bread market?

Can you list some of the major players operating in the global bread market?

Based on distribution channel, which segment led the global bread market?

Based on product type, which segment is leading the global bread market in 2018?

Which major factors are influencing the growth of global bread market?

Which are the majorly adopted growth strategies in the global bread market?













Browse Related Reports:

Retail Packaged Bread Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Fresh, Frozen); Application (Breadsticks, Sandwich Bread, Rolls and Buns, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores) and Geography

Flatbread Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Tortilla, Naan, Pita, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Bakeries, Convenience Store, Others) and Geography

Banana Bread Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Flavored, Unflavored); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online) and Geography

Sourdough Bread Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Category (Gluten-free, Conventional); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Others) and Geography

Gluten Free Bread Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Source (Millet, Rice, Potato, Corn, Chia); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Others.) and Geography

Prepared Flour Mixes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Batter Mixes, Bread Mixes, Pastry Mixes, Others); Applications (Household, Bakery Shop, Food processing, Other Applications) and Geography

Bakery Premixes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Category (Gluten-free, Conventional); Application (Breads and Rolls, Cakes and Pastries, Biscuits and Cookies, Donuts and Muffins, Others) and Geography

Organic Baking Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Organic flour and grains, Organic starch, Organic Baking powder, Organic Dairy ingredients, Others); Application (Bread and Rolls, Biscuits and Cookies, Cakes and Pastries, Others) and Geography

Vegan Baking ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Flour, Oils, Flavoring Agents, Others.); Nature (Organic, Conventional); End Products (Cakes and Pastries, Biscuits and Cookies, Breads and Rolls, Others.) and Geography

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/bread-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

