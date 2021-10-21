In-Vitro Diagnostics Enzymes Market Grow at CAGR of 8% During Forecast 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-Vitro Diagnostics Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global in-vitro diagnostics enzymes market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global in-vitro diagnostics enzymes market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.
In-vitro diagnostic enzymes are utilized in diagnostic solutions to detect an extensive range of illnesses on account of their remarkable biocatalytic properties. They also find application as preferred biomarkers for the diagnosis of ailments, such as cancer, renal disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. Some of the commonly used enzymes include gelatinase-B, creatine kinase, acid phosphatase, alanine transaminase, aspartate transaminase, and lactate dehydrogenase.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Enzymes Market Trends:
The escalating demand for effective disease diagnosis represents one of the key factors driving the market. This has resulted in continual developments in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and its widespread applicability throughout the healthcare sector. Apart from this, the development of enzyme biosensors has led to a significant rise in enzyme utility for clinical diagnosis of various medical conditions, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of in-vitro diagnostics for diagnosing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is impelling market growth.
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Enzymes Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.
Affymetrix (Thermo Fisher Scientific)
Amano Enzyme Inc.
American Laboratories Inc.
Amicogen Inc.
BBI Solutions
Biocatalysts Limited (Brain AG)
Codexis Inc.
Dyadic International Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Merck KGaA.
Breakup by Enzyme Type:
Proteases
Polymerase and Transcriptase
Ribonuclease
Others
Breakup by Disease Type:
Infectious Disease
Diabetes
Oncology
Cardiology
Nephrology
Autoimmune Diseases
Others
Breakup by Technology Type:
Histology Assays
Molecular Diagnostics
Clinical Chemistry
Breakup by End-Use:
Pharma and Biotech Companies
Hospital and Diagnostic Labs
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
