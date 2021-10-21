Malaria Diagnostics Market to Grow at CAGR of 5% During 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Malaria Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global malaria diagnostics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.
Malaria is a severe disease caused by Plasmodium parasites that are transmitted through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquito. Malaria diagnostics include various clinical tests conducted to ascertain the presence of the infection in an individual. They involve the microscopic examination of blood samples with antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests (RDT). These tests majorly use indirect immunofluorescence (IFA) or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) detection techniques. Malaria diagnostics are widely performed in laboratories, hospitals, clinics, and research institutions.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of malaria in emerging economies represents the key factor driving the global malaria diagnostics market growth. Additionally, rising awareness amongst consumers regarding the availability of point-of-care (POC) diagnostic devices and personalized treatment plans for malaria are propelling the market growth. In line with this, rising healthcare expenditure and the implementation of favorable policies for promoting public health are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, rapid technological advancements, such as the Quantitative Buffy Coat (QBC) and peripheral blood smear methods for novel malaria diagnostics, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Abbott Laboratories
Access Bio
Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
BioMérieux SA (Compagnie Merieux Alliance)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Nikon Corporation
Novartis AG
Olympus Corporation
Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Breakup by Technology:
Microscopy
Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs)
Molecular Diagnostic Tests
Conventional PCR
Real-Time PCR (qPCR)
Breakup by End-Use:
Hospital
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
Latin America
