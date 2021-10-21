Virtual Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of IT in healthcare, growing geriatric population, and a rise in the prevalence of target diseases are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Virtual Diagnostics market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for virtual diagnostics is growing due to an increase in the awareness level of early diagnosis and a rise in demand for affordable and accessible diagnostics. Rapid growth due to a rise in the adoption of IoT in the healthcare sector is also a contributing factor. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations. The Global Virtual Diagnostics Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.

The Global Virtual Diagnostics Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Virtual Diagnostics market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. However, certain factors, such as low level of accuracy and rise in privacy concerns amongst the population, are expected to drive the virtual diagnostic market. The technical breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and machine learning, coupled with the high level of adoption of smartphones across the globe, are also paving the way for virtual diagnostics. The government is also encouraging key companies to provide cover for virtual healthcare services, such as e-visits, virtual check-ins, and communication. Market players are also investing in the development of technology to expand into the untapped market in emerging nations.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2020, Vera Smart Healthcare announced the expansion by investing another USD 20 million to add over twenty new healthcare services. For the funding, the company has attained the backing of U.S. investors. The company planned to roll out remote health services for home-based diagnostics & tests, medication delivery, virtual doctor care, and nutrition consultation.

Gastrointestinal virtual diagnostics is growing at a substantial pace as the number of gastrointestinal patients is exceedingly being propelled. Increasing incidences of pediatric gastroenterological disorders are also some of the key reasons for the demand for virtual diagnostics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the growth of the industry. The imposition of social as well as physical distancing has driven the demand for a virtual diagnostic to limit the growth of coronavirus. Digital healthcare has emerged as a crucial technology amidst remote areas and rural populations. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Virtual Diagnostics Market profiled in the report include:

AliveCor Inc., Eyenuk Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, CapsoVision Inc., Olympus Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, ResApp Health Limited, Phelcom Technologies, and Medtronic Plc., among others.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Virtual Diagnostics market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Virtual Diagnostics Market on the type, end-users, and region:

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Virtual Diagnostics market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics

Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics

Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics

Pathology Virtual Diagnostics

Others Virtual Diagnostics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Virtual Diagnostics market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Virtual Diagnostics business sphere.

