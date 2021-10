Student Information System Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 13% during 2021-2026

Student Information System Market

IMARC Group expects the global student information system market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Student Information System Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global student information system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A student information system is a responsive web-based platform designed to assist administrators, teachers, students and parents. It offers centralized billing and accounting management, easy exam scheduling, and efficient management of student-related activities. It also reduces the time spent on maintaining records and facilitating communication between multiple divisions. As a result, student information systems are gaining traction across the globe.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/student-information-system-market/requestsample Global Student Information System Market Trends:At present, there is a considerable increase in the trend of digitization across the education industry. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing educational institutions to adopt student information systems worldwide. These systems aid in improving the quality of education and streamlining issues concerning students, administrators and teachers. Apart from this, the rising penetration of the internet and boosting sales of smartphones around the world are impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the market is also driven by the increasing adoption of cloud- and artificial intelligence (AI)-based software. These advanced solutions enhance data security and reduce the overall operational costs of the institutions. This, in confluence with increasing investments in the education industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, is projected to fuel the market. At present, there is a considerable increase in the trend of digitization across the education industry. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing educational institutions to adopt student information systems worldwide. These systems aid in improving the quality of education and streamlining issues concerning students, administrators and teachers. Apart from this, the rising penetration of the internet and boosting sales of smartphones around the world are impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the market is also driven by the increasing adoption of cloud- and artificial intelligence (AI)-based software. These advanced solutions enhance data security and reduce the overall operational costs of the institutions. This, in confluence with increasing investments in the education industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, is projected to fuel the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to expand at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/student-information-system-market Competitive Landscape with Key players:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.Arth InfosoftCampus Management CorporationComSpec InternationalEllucianForadianIlluminate EducationJenzabarOracle CorporationSAPSkywardTribal GroupUnit4Workday IncStudent Information System Market Segmentation:Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment type, and end-user.Market Breakup by Component:SolutionEnrollmentAcademicsFinancial AidBillingServicesProfessional ServicesManaged ServicesMarket Breakup by Deployment Type:On-premisesCloudMarket Breakup by End-User:K-12Higher EducationMarket Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape 