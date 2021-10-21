Gas Detection Equipment Market to Grow at CAGR of 5% During 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gas Detection Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global gas detection equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.
Gas detection equipment is used to indicate and measure the presence of gases, such as carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), ammonia (NH3) and combustible gases, in the air. It is equipped with a sensor that widely assists in detecting leakages and in preventing fire breakouts. As a result, it is commonly deployed across the residential, commercial, and industrial segments.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-detection-equipment-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the widespread occurrences of occupational hazards, along with the rising safety concerns across numerous industries. This is further supported by the increasing investments by public and private firms to install gas detection equipment for safety purposes in workspaces. Along with this, significant growth in the oil and gas industry is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, rapid industrialization and continual product innovations across the globe, such as the introduction of portable gas detection, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-detection-equipment-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Airtest Technologies Inc
Bacharach Inc
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation
Honeywell International Inc
Industrial Scientific Corporation (Fortive)
MSA Safety Incorporated
Sensidyne LP
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Trolex Ltd.
Breakup by Technology:
Wired
Wireless
Breakup by Detection Type:
Fixed
Portable and Transportable
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Oil and Gas
Chemicals and Petrochemicals
Water and Wastewater
Metal and Mining
Utilities
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report:
Car Care Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-care-products-market
Smart Demand Response Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-demand-response-market
India Lithium Ion Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-lithium-ion-battery-market
Human Machine Interface Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-machine-interface-market
Cogeneration Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cogeneration-equipment-market
Machine Translation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-translation-market
De-Oiled Lecithin Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/de-oiled-lecithin-market
Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alcoholic-beverages-market
Ventricular Assist Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ventricular-assist-devices-market
Trout Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trout-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Gas detection equipment is used to indicate and measure the presence of gases, such as carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), ammonia (NH3) and combustible gases, in the air. It is equipped with a sensor that widely assists in detecting leakages and in preventing fire breakouts. As a result, it is commonly deployed across the residential, commercial, and industrial segments.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-detection-equipment-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the widespread occurrences of occupational hazards, along with the rising safety concerns across numerous industries. This is further supported by the increasing investments by public and private firms to install gas detection equipment for safety purposes in workspaces. Along with this, significant growth in the oil and gas industry is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, rapid industrialization and continual product innovations across the globe, such as the introduction of portable gas detection, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-detection-equipment-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Airtest Technologies Inc
Bacharach Inc
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation
Honeywell International Inc
Industrial Scientific Corporation (Fortive)
MSA Safety Incorporated
Sensidyne LP
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Trolex Ltd.
Breakup by Technology:
Wired
Wireless
Breakup by Detection Type:
Fixed
Portable and Transportable
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Oil and Gas
Chemicals and Petrochemicals
Water and Wastewater
Metal and Mining
Utilities
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report:
Car Care Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-care-products-market
Smart Demand Response Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-demand-response-market
India Lithium Ion Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-lithium-ion-battery-market
Human Machine Interface Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-machine-interface-market
Cogeneration Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cogeneration-equipment-market
Machine Translation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-translation-market
De-Oiled Lecithin Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/de-oiled-lecithin-market
Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alcoholic-beverages-market
Ventricular Assist Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ventricular-assist-devices-market
Trout Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trout-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here