Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Size, Growth, Sales Revenue, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the adoption of cloud-based applications will drive the demand for intelligent drug discovery.

The global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The intelligent drug technology market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using artificial intelligence. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases.

The Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. Another market driving the demand for intelligent drug discovery will be the availability of various options to carry out the standard options such as customization capabilities and data mining on the AI platform. However, lack of data sets in drug discovery and scarcity of skilled professionals will hinder market demand.

The constant increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in the development of various drugs are also influencing the market growth. Intelligent drug discovery process help in the design and development of novel products.

The growing adoption of cloud-based applications and the expiration of patented drugs will pave the way for new generic and OTC medicines, which will influence market demand. The advancement in deep learning and machine learning will allow pharmaceutical companies to reorganize molecule binding properties with high accuracy.

Top competitors of the Intelligent Drug Discovery Market profiled in the report include:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Optibrium launched Cerella, an intelligence platform for active learning in drug discovery. Cerella’s architecture combines cloud computing with on-premises deployment offering both scalability and data security.

The software segment held a larger market share, and factors such as less cost and time, low rate of failure, a large number of software developers for the discovery of drugs, and strong demand from big pharmaceuticals are driving the segment’s demand.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market on the offering, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Immuno-Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

