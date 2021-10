Construction Robots Market Growth Rate at CAGR of 12% During 2021-2026

Construction Robots Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Construction Robots Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global construction robots market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global construction robots market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.Construction robots refer to professional service robots that are presently used in the construction of new buildings for substituting manual labor. These robots are gaining widespread preference in the construction sector for performing reliable tasks, such as positioning, bricklaying, tiling, demolishing and tunneling. Apart from this, they can perform repetitive tasks efficiently with enhanced safety, accuracy and precision. Construction robots refer to professional service robots that are presently used in the construction of new buildings for substituting manual labor. These robots are gaining widespread preference in the construction sector for performing reliable tasks, such as positioning, bricklaying, tiling, demolishing and tunneling. Apart from this, they can perform repetitive tasks efficiently with enhanced safety, accuracy and precision. Their deployment at construction sites has also led to the elimination of human errors and the potential risks related to accidents and injuries when working in dark, airless and hazardous environments. Advanced robots are now being used to reduce the construction time, which has resulted in improved productivity and a significant reduction in the overall operational costs.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. Global Construction Robots Market Trends:The market is primarily driven by a significant increase in construction activities across the globe. The construction of new residential spaces, coupled with substantial infrastructural development, has catalyzed the demand for high-quality building services. Furthermore, shifting preference toward green construction is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Robots are increasingly being employed in these projects to accelerate on-site execution, along with enhanced precision and quality work.Additionally, a shortage of skilled labor force has contributed to the gradual shift to automation in the construction industry. Associated advantages such as lower operational costs as compared to manual labor have influenced builders and architects to utilize robots at construction sites. Moreover, the emergence of collaborative robots (cobots) is also gaining widespread preference in the sector. Cobots are being added to the labor workforce as they collaborate with humans, instead of completely replacing the manual force, to optimize the building process. The introduction of 3D printing robots and wearable exoskeletons is another factor that is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Global Construction Robots Market Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape Key Player:Brokk ABHusqvarna ABKomatsu Ltd.Ekso Bionics Europe GmbHFujita CorporationConjet ABGiant Hydraulic Tech Co. Ltd.Automated Precision Inc.Alpine Sales and Rental CorporationCyBe Construction BVMX3D BVConstruction RoboticsFastbrick Robotics LtdTopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbHMarket Breakup by Type:Traditional RobotsRobotic ArmsMarket Breakup by Automation:Fully AutonomousSemi-Autonomous SegmentsMarket Breakup by Function:DemolitionBricklaying3D PrintingConcrete Structural ErectionFinishing WorkDoorsWindowsOthersMarket Breakup by Application:Public InfrastructureCommercial and Residential BuildingsNuclear Dismantling and DemolitionOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)Key highlights of the report:Market PerformanceMarket OutlookPorter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainCompetitive StructureProfiles of Key Players 