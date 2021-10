Almond Oil Market: Global Size, Share, Price Trends, Sales, Demand, Growth and Forecast to 2021-2026

Almond Oil Market

The global Almond Oil Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Almond Oil Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Almond Oil Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Almond oil refers to a colorless or pale-yellow oil derived from the seeds of the Prunus dulcis tree. It acts as a source of numerous essential nutrients, including fats, fiber, phytochemicals, vitamins, minerals, etc. Almond oil aids in enhancing immunity, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, etc. It also displays several properties, such as antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, emollient, sclerosant, etc., that help in improving the complexion and nourishing dry skin. As a result, it is used in the manufacturing of personal care products worldwide.Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/almond-oil-market/requestsample As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Market Trends:The expanding application of almond oil in the pharmaceutical industry on account of its various benefits, such as reducing irritable bowel syndrome and elevating high-density lipoprotein levels, is primarily driving the almond oil market. Moreover, the increasing awareness among individuals towards the adverse impact of chemicals, including parabens and phthalates, utilized in cosmetics represents another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating need for natural and organic products with non-genetically modified organisms (GMO), plant-based ingredients, and clean labels is further propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising utilization of almond oil in the food and beverage (F&B) industry as a functional ingredient to manufacture several food products is expected to fuel the market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.AOS Products Private LimitedAshwin Fine Chemicals and PharmaceuticalsBajaj Consumer Care Ltd.Blue Diamond Growers Inc.Caloy Company LPDabur India LtdEden BotanicalsESI srlFlora Manufacturing & Distributing Ltd.Liberty Vegetable Oil CompanyMountain Ocean LtdAlmond Oil Market Segmentation:Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, application and distribution channel.Breakup by Type:Sweet Almond OilBitter Almond OilBreakup by Application:Food PreparationCosmeticsPharmaceuticalOthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:Supermarkets and HypermarketsFood Specialty StoresPharmacyCosmetic DiscountersOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other) 