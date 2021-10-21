CRO Services Market Size [2020-2026] | To Hit USD 90,926.3 Million by 2026, Displaying a CAGR of 11.4%

CRO services market set for rapid growth forecst 2020-2026| Key Players: Pharmaceutical Product, Development, LLC., Medpace, Clintec, IQVIA, PRA Health Sciences, ICON plc, KCR S.A.PSI, Parexel International Corporation., Covance, Other prominent players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CRO Services Market size is slated to hit USD 90,926.3 million by 2026, displaying a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Rising number of clinical trials across the globe will be the primary force propelling this market in the forthcoming years. Contract research services are provided by organizations that specialize in providing outsourced clinical research services to biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceutical companies.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 11.4% 2026 Value Projection USD 90,926.3 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 38,396.4 Million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 135 Segments covered By Service Type, By Application, By End User, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Growth Drivers Prominent Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Expand Product Portfolio North America to Dominate: Increasing Research & Development Activities to Favor Growth





Key Players Operating in The CRO Services Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

• Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

• Medpace

• Clintec

• IQVIA

• PRA Health Sciences

• ICON plc

• KCR S.A.

• PSI

• Parexel International Corporation.

• Covance

• Other prominent players





North America to Dominate: Increasing Research & Development Activities to Favor Growth

The market can be geographically categorized into Latin America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst them, North America will be in the dominant position during the forthcoming years.

The growth is attributable to the rising demand for innovative therapies for managing chronic diseases and increasing investment in research and development activities by many organizations. Moreover, huge spending on healthcare services, growing need for therapeutically effective products, and increasing awareness regarding healthcare will contribute to the growth in this region.





Prominent Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Expand Product Portfolio

The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of a large number of key players. However, the number of collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers have increased since the past few years. It will, in turn, help the mammoth players in gaining high CRO services market share in the coming years. Two of the most recent key industry developments are given below:

February 2019: Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), a provider of clinical trial development, management, and post-approval services, headquartered in the U.S., announced that it is signing an exclusive agreement with Happy Life Tech (HLT), medical AI company based in China.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Mergers & Acquisitions Among Key Players The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries/Region Competition Matrix for the Services Provided by Key Players.

Global CRO Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type Discovery Pre-Clinical Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Oncology Cardiology Infectious Disease Metabolic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Medical Device Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!





