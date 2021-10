T-cell Therapy Market Report, Trends, Growth, Size, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

T-cell Therapy Market

IMARC Group expects the global T-cell therapy market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” T-cell Therapy Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The Global T-cell Therapy Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026). T-cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy that uses altered white blood cells to treat cancer. This procedure involves collecting T-cells from the blood through apheresis, which are later modified in a laboratory to produce special structures known as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These re-engineered cells are multiplied and reinfused into the body to eliminate tumor cells. T-cell therapy is primarily used for treating blood cancer and is also being studied for treating various types of cancer.Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/t-cell-therapy-market/requestsample As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Market Trends:The rising prevalence of cancer is creating an inflating demand for targeted anti-cancer therapies with minimal side effects, which is majorly propelling the global T-cell therapy market growth. Apart from this, the onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has prompted researchers to adopt T-cell therapy to treat critically affected patients, which is further supporting the market growth. Moreover, governments of several nations are introducing favorable policies to accelerate oncological research studies, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/t-cell-therapy-market Competitive Landscape with Key players:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.Amgen Inc.Aurora Biopharma Inc.bluebird bio IncBristol-Myers Squibb CompanyFate TherapeuticsGilead Sciences Inc.Merck KGaAMustang Bio Inc.Novartis AGPfizer Inc.Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.TCR2 TherapeuticsT-cell Therapy Market Segmentation:Our report has categorized the market based on region, modality, therapy type and indication.Market Breakup by Modality:ResearchCommercializedMarket Breakup by Therapy Type:CAR T-cell basedT Cell Receptor (TCR) basedTumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) basedMarket Breakup by Indication:Hematologic MalignanciesLymphomaLeukemiaMyelomaSolid TumorsMelanomaBrain and Central Nervous SystemLiver CancerOthersOthersMarket Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeWe are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.Related Reports of IMARC Group:GCC Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market Latin America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market United States Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose HPMC Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market Canada Diabetes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canada-diabetes-market Brazil Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brazil-generic-drug-market Turkey Diabetes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/turkey-diabetes-market-report-forecast-2019-2024 North America Flavors and Fragrances Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-flavors-fragrances-market North America Medium Density Fibreboard Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-medium-density-fiberboard-market North America Rainwater Harvesting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-rainwater-harvesting-market GCC Male Grooming Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-male-grooming-products-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.Contact US:IMARC Group30 N Gould St Ste RSheridan, WY 82801 USA - WyomingEmail: Sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800