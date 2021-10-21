T-cell Therapy Market Report, Trends, Growth, Size, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
IMARC Group expects the global T-cell therapy market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” T-cell Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The Global T-cell Therapy Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026). T-cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy that uses altered white blood cells to treat cancer. This procedure involves collecting T-cells from the blood through apheresis, which are later modified in a laboratory to produce special structures known as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These re-engineered cells are multiplied and reinfused into the body to eliminate tumor cells. T-cell therapy is primarily used for treating blood cancer and is also being studied for treating various types of cancer.
Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/t-cell-therapy-market/requestsample
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The rising prevalence of cancer is creating an inflating demand for targeted anti-cancer therapies with minimal side effects, which is majorly propelling the global T-cell therapy market growth. Apart from this, the onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has prompted researchers to adopt T-cell therapy to treat critically affected patients, which is further supporting the market growth. Moreover, governments of several nations are introducing favorable policies to accelerate oncological research studies, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/t-cell-therapy-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Amgen Inc.
Aurora Biopharma Inc.
bluebird bio Inc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Fate Therapeutics
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Merck KGaA
Mustang Bio Inc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.
TCR2 Therapeutics
T-cell Therapy Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, modality, therapy type and indication.
Market Breakup by Modality:
Research
Commercialized
Market Breakup by Therapy Type:
CAR T-cell based
T Cell Receptor (TCR) based
Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) based
Market Breakup by Indication:
Hematologic Malignancies
Lymphoma
Leukemia
Myeloma
Solid Tumors
Melanoma
Brain and Central Nervous System
Liver Cancer
Others
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.
Related Reports of IMARC Group:
GCC Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market
Latin America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market
United States Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose HPMC Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market
Canada Diabetes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canada-diabetes-market
Brazil Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brazil-generic-drug-market
Turkey Diabetes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/turkey-diabetes-market-report-forecast-2019-2024
North America Flavors and Fragrances Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-flavors-fragrances-market
North America Medium Density Fibreboard Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-medium-density-fiberboard-market
North America Rainwater Harvesting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-rainwater-harvesting-market
GCC Male Grooming Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-male-grooming-products-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here