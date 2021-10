Smart Airport Market Grow at a CAGR of Around 13% During 2021-2026

Smart Airport Market

The global smart airport market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Smart Airport Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart airport market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.Smart airport solutions depend on connected and automated technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), global positioning system (GPS), sensors, etc., to provide passengers with real-time data analytics and self-service capabilities. They aid in digitally and accurately executing various tasks, such as decision-making, planning, operations, etc., by facilitating the timely access of information using smart devices. Smart airports also offer several innovative services, including automated security gates, real-time CCTV security surveillance, radio frequency identification (RFID) baggage tracking, etc.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-airport-market/requestsample Global Smart Airport Market Trends:The elevating levels of air traffic, owing to the increasing demand for passenger and business travel, are encouraging airport enterprises to become more entrepreneurial, adaptive, and proactive as per the changing aviation dynamics and customer requirements. This represents one of the primary drivers catalyzing the smart airport market, which offers numerous innovative solutions, such as facial recognition at checkpoints, automated immigration processes, digital wayfinding, health monitoring systems, luggage scanning and weighing, etc., to improve the passenger experience. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is escalating the adoption of remote and smart airport applications for effectively controlling passenger and luggage processing systems, limiting crowds, managing health risks, etc., which is further propelling the product demand. Apart from this, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), is helping airports achieve certification of carbon neutrality by promoting waste, water, emission, and energy management, which is anticipated to drive the smart airport market over the forecasted period.Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-airport-market Global Smart Airport Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Player:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players beingAmadeus IT Group SAAscent Technology IncCisco Systems Inc.Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)Honeywell International IncHuawei Technologies Co. LtdIndra Sistemas S.A.International Business Machines CorporationSabre Corp.Siemens AGT-Systems International GmbHWipro LimitedBreakup by Type:Airport 2.0Airport 3.0Airport 4.0Breakup by Size:LargeMediumSmallBreakup by System:WearablesLPWAN and WLANTags and SensorsPlatformsNFC, RFID and BluetoothWirelessOthersBreakup by Operation:AeronauticalNon-AeronauticalBreakup by End Market:ImplementationUpgrade and ServicesBreakup by Application:AirsideAir Traffic MaintenanceAircraft MaintenancePassenger Screening and ExperienceDigital Video Surveillance and ManagementBuilding ManagementIntelligent AdvertisingOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization. 