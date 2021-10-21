Ammunition Market Trend, Growth, Size, Worldwide Share, Merger, Acquisition And Restraint Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Ammunition Market Size – USD 19.65 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.81 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interests in bird-hunting, usage of the ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Ammunition Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Ammunition market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Ammunition Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

Key Companies in the market include: Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Ammunition Market.

Examine the size of the global Ammunition Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Ammunition Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Ammunition Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Ammunition Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Ammunition Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Ammunition Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Ammunition market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Ammunition market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Launchers

Others

Total

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Sports

Self-defense

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Ammunition market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Ammunition industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Ammunition market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Ammunition industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

