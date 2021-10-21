Construction Market Size, Share, Statistics, Facts, Business Opportunities By Leading Players and Forecast (2020 - 2028)

Emergen Research Logo

Construction Market Size – USD 12,639.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global construction market size reached USD 12,639.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid urbanization with increasing global population is expected to continue to drive construction market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing population in Asia Pacific in countries such as India and China among others and rising need for residential and commercial infrastructure and projects.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Construction Market - Forecast to 2028’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Construction market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

Key Companies in the market include: Al Habtoor Group LLC, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bauer Group Ltd., China Communications Construction Group Ltd., Skanska AB, Vinci SA, Actividades de Construcción Y Servicios SA, Bechtel Corporation, and Samsung C&T Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Land planning and development segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for optimal utilization of available resources along with need to contemplate future condition of the property are expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the residential segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for residential projects with young working demography aspiring to purchase or rent homes on their own.

Increasing demand for large commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects due to rapidly growing economies is expected to foster revenue growth of the material handling machinery segment.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Construction Market.

Examine the size of the global Construction Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Construction Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Construction Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Construction Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Construction Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Construction Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Construction market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Construction industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Construction market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Construction industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Construction Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Construction market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Construction market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the construction market on the basis of type, building, construction machinery, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building Construction

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction

Specialty Trade Contractors

Land Planning and Development

Building Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential Building

Non-residential Building

Construction Machinery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Concrete & Road Construction Machinery

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Housing

Healthcare

Industrial

Infrastructure

Commercial

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Construction Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Construction Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Construction Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Construction Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Construction Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Construction Market drivers analysis

Continued…

