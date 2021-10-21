Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market 2021 | Business Opportunities, Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis
The rapid penetration of e-commerce and the expenditures by governments to develop a logistics ecosystem are the key drivers for the growth of the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing customer needs has induced innovation in the postal industry in the form of automated parcel delivery terminals. These terminals are modern state-of-the-art delivery systems that enable convenient delivery and return options to the consumers.
The retail sector dominated the global automated parcel delivery terminals market in 2015 owing to the massive growth in the e-retail sector. Furthermore, automated parcel delivery terminals enable the retailers to implement a cheaper, effective, and faster delivery model as compared to the conventional one.
The other sectors (large enterprises and educational institutions are projected to witness the highest growth rate among other end users of the automated parcel delivery terminals market. LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest rate due to the flourishing e-commerce industry and increased infrastructural expenditure.
The global market was valued at $294 million in 2014 and is projected to reach $803 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2016 to 2022. The retail sector segment dominated the total end-user market in 2015.
Growth in cross-border deliveries, booming e-commerce business & internet penetration, and decline in operating costs are expected to drive the growth of the global automated parcel delivery terminals market. However, factors such as susceptibility to burglary, emergence of other competitive delivery technologies, and need for a large installation space for deployment are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Growth in emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the automated parcel delivery terminals market growth.
In 2015, indoor terminal segment accounted for the maximum revenue share among the deployment types of automated parcel delivery terminals market. This is due to the increasing burglary susceptibility in outdoor terminals and the convenience associated in the operability of indoor terminals. In addition, indoor terminals are also expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period
Key industry players such as - Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ByBox Holdings Ltd., Neopost group, Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., InPost S.A., TZ Ltd., ENGY Company, LL OPTIC (Loginpost), Cleveron Ltd., and Keba AG.
