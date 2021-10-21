Blue Hydrogen Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 816.5 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends – Higher usage of blue hydrogen in the power generation

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blue Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.48 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include growing demands for the clean hydrogen energy with low carbon content, blue hydrogen as an enabler of the green hydrogen, increasing usage of hydrogen fuel as an active propulsion system in automotive industry, and increasing usage of the hydrogen as an active energy source.

A shift in renewable power sources has helped the market grow drastically as the blue hydrogen works as an initiator of the green hydrogen and its proper commercialization in the future. Portable power, storage based power especially for the automotive & domestic electricity generation are some of the market propellers. The Power Generation in the End-Use Vertical segment is growing at a CAGR of 17.3% throughout the projected era.

Request to Download Sample of this Strategic Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/347

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Blue Hydrogen industry to assist the companies engaged in the market to maximize the return on their investments and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects. The report also offers an extensive profiling of the key companies along with their product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, market reach, and global position. It also focuses on the alliances undertaken by companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others.

Prominent Players analyzed in the report include:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hydrogenics, Siemens, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Equinor, CertifHy Canada Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems, and Uniper SE, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Additionally, the report segments the Blue Hydrogen market on the basis of the different product types offered by the market, application, end-user industries, and regions, among others. It offers a holistic overview of the Blue Hydrogen industry and projects the growth for the segments and sub-segments and also sheds light on the segment expected to dominate in the coming years.

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Autothermal Reforming (ATR)

Gas Partial Oxidation (GP)

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Power Generation

Chemical Industries

Petroleum Refinery

Others

The report offers detailed information on the competitive landscape of the Blue Hydrogen market along with the regional bifurcation. The report studies the key markets for production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, emerging consumer trends, market spread, import/export, along with the presence of the key players and their business strategies.

Major Regions of the Blue Hydrogen Market Analyzed in the Report Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/347

Key Summary of the Blue Hydrogen Market Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Blue Hydrogen market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Blue Hydrogen market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Blue Hydrogen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Blue Hydrogen Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on low carbon hydrogen threshold



4.2.2.2. Blue hydrogen working as an enabler of the green hydrogen



4.2.2.3. Huge growth in hydrogen fuel based power generation systems



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blue-hydrogen-market

Thank you for reading our report. The customization of the report is available as per client needs. Please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market

Chromatography Resins Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chromatography-resins-market

3D Printing Metal Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market

Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market

Bioplastics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market