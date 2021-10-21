AirPhysio For Cystic Fibrosis Symptom Management – Daily Device Store Expanded

Life Wellness Healthcare has expanded its online store to better cater for customers with cystic fibrosis. Patients with this condition typically experience mucus buildup in the lungs, and the popular AirPhysio device is designed to combat this.

Following the latest expansion, more customers are able to get the daily lifestyle aid they need to manage their condition at home. AirPhysio has been featured on high-authority platforms for its versatility and effectiveness.

Health industry research shows that more than 30,000 people are affected by cystic fibrosis in the US. Symptoms include recurring chest infections, yellowing of the skin, and shortness of breath. The new store expansion ensures that customers can manage the condition daily.

Life Wellness Healthcare explains that most customers only need to breathe into the device for five minutes at a time. It can be used one to three times per day as needed for optimal effectiveness.

Managing cystic fibrosis with AirPhysio can help to reduce mucus buildup and other symptoms, ensuring that customers can live a more active lifestyle. The device uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure, which triggers vibration that loosens the bond of mucus on the airway walls.

Customers are advised to take a deep breath before use, and exhale into the device for two or three seconds at a time in intervals. This begins the oscillation process, and customers will find that mucus begins to accumulate at the top of their lungs.

Life Wellness Healthcare is run by a compassionate team of specialists who take pride in helping customers with respiratory conditions. They understand how difficult life can be, and strive to meet customers’ needs. As part of this commitment, they offer quality service at every stage of the ordering process.

Other products available through the store include filters for the AirPhysio, a Suresense Pulse Oximeter, Sureguard Protective Mask, and children’s editions of the AirPhysio device.

A recent happy customer said: “This is the first time in my life that my lungs feel healthy. I bought the AirPhysio because I was at my wits’ end. It has helped me with expelling the phlegm from my lungs naturally. When I do the treatment, I feel 100% better.”

