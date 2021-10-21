Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Key Players and Forecast by 2028
Growing demand for advanced technologies is a significant factor influencing growth of the market.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chromatography accessories & consumables market is expected to USD 5.4 billion by end of 2028 from 3.6 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to growing adoption of chromatography along with other associated technologies across research and quality checks. Additionally, the factor such as growing adoption in fields medicine, metabolomics, proteomics, and genomics coupled with increasing demand for improved diagnostics and therapeutics are fueling growth of the global chromatography accessories and consumables market.
However, growing adoption of the alternative options along with high costs of technology is restraining growth of the global chromatography accessories and consumables market. Nonetheless, rising number of seminars, studies, and conferences leading to increase in awareness levels among technicians about benefits of the chromatography accessories and consumables are estimated to fuel the growth of its market.
Additionally, continuously improving technology in the chromatography accessories and consumables are estimated to offer several growth opportunities in the coming future.
Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, and PerkinElmer, Inc.
The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.
Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.
Key findings from the report
• On the basis of product, the chromatography columns segment is projected to hold the largest share in the revenue of the chromatography accessories and consumables market in 2020. However, the detectors segment is estimated to expand by exhibiting a faster CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing its adoption across industries and especially in pharmaceuticals.
• On the basis of technology, the rising awareness regarding the adoption and benefits of liquid chromatography across the industries such as food and beverages, which is fueling the segmental growth during the forecast period. Owing to such factors, the segment is also estimated to witness fastest growth at a CAGR during the forecast period.
• On the basis of end user, the hospital segment is estimated to expand by exhibiting CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing adoption of technology for several tests such as blood and lipid tests.
• However, Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to robust adoption from research laboratories witnessed in the region. Additionally, This growth is attributable to the presence of stringent drug development regulations, increased funding in medical research, and the growing number of metabolomics research activities in the region.
• For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global laboratory mixer market on the basis of type, product, platform, end user, and region:
By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Columns
• Autosamplers
• Vials
• Detectors
• Fraction Collectors
• Pressure Regulators
By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• LC
• GC
By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Pharma & Biotech
• Hospitals
• Clinics
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.
Key Regions Assessed in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report further segments the global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.
