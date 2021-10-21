Microfluidics Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028
The key concept of microfluidics is to integrate operations that require a whole laboratory in a simple micro-sized system.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microfluidics market size is expected to reach USD 35.23 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.8% according to a new report by Reports and Data.
Microfluidics has been used in the study of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, nanoparticle transport in blood, and chemical reaction kinetics, to name a few. As a result of the increased importance of research, the microfluidics market is expected to rise in revenue. Cancer and pathogen detection are two diagnostic applications of microfluidics that have tremendous economic and technical potential for the microfluidics industry. Microfluidic instruments are used to measure molecular diffusion coefficients, fluid viscosity, pH, and chemical binding coefficients. In the pharmaceutical industry, microfluidic systems are used for a variety of analytical purposes in biopharmaceutical production, including monitoring and optimising protein drug production and assays involving human cells.
The costly R&D process needed to develop microfluidic devices and make them commercially viable may be a stumbling block for the microfluidics industry. However, attempts are being made to make this possible.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing area due to advanced research infrastructure, low labour costs, and the adoption of microfluidic platforms. This underserved market has piqued the attention of foreign investors.
A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Microfluidics market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Microfluidics market.
Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:
Illumina, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Life Technologies Corporation; Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific; Qiagen; Biomérieux; Elveflow; Cellix Ltd.; Micronit Micro Technologies B.V.; and Fluidigm Corporation.
Key Highlights from the Report
• In February 2021, Fluidigm, a market leader in microfluidics, announced that fourth-quarter revenues rose 38 percent year over year as demand for COVID-19 research drove sales. According to estimates, the company's microfluidics revenues grew by 98 percent in Q4 to USD 21 million.
• In order to resolve fluid volume manipulation issues in current microfluidic control systems, Fluigent developed the MFCSTM series of microfluidic systems based on its patented FASTAB technology, which features pressure-controlled flow control that allows a pulseless flow and greater responsiveness.
• In recent years, microfluidics has become increasingly important in PCR because it allows for the integration of the entire biological process, resulting in multiplexed, high-throughput, and highly parallel assays. As a result, the medical technology segment led the industry in terms of sales.
• Due to the coronavirus pandemic, demand for microfluidic PCR devices has skyrocketed. Every day, millions of tests were demanded to identify the virus and to distinguish the infected from the healthy. In 2020, the microfluidics industry witnessed unprecedented sales growth as a result of this.
• In 2020, the lab-on-a-chip segment dominated the microfluidics industry, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period.
• In 2020, the PDMS-based microfluidic chips segment had the largest revenue share, and it is projected to rise at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
• Due to the presence of well-established industry leaders, financial support and resource availability for microfluidics research, advanced technologies, and high demand for POC diagnostics, the microfluidics market in North America held the largest revenue share.
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global microfluidics market report based on technology, application, material, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• Medical/Healthcare
o PCR & RT-PCR
o Gel Electrophoresis
o Microarrays
o ELISA
o Others
• Non-Medical
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• Lab-on-a-chip
o Medical
o Non-Medical
• Organs-on-chips
o Medical
o Non-Medical
• Continuous flow microfluidics
o Medical
o Non-Medical
• Optofluidics and microfluidics
o Medical
o Non-Medical
• Acoustofluidics and microfluidics
o Medical
o Non-Medical
• Electrophoresis and microfluidics
o Medical
o Non-Medical
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• Silicon
• Glass
• Polymer
• PDMS
• Others
Key Regions Covered in the Report:
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.
Key Benefits of the Global Microfluidics Market Report:
• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks
• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects
• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Microfluidics Market
• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces
• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution
• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microfluidics-market
Highlights of the TOC of the report:
• Chapter 1: Market overview
• Chapter 2: Global Microfluidics market analysis
• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Microfluidics industry
• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
• Chapter 6: Market share
• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
• So on
