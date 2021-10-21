Robert Kohler Rejoins AirSage as Chief Revenue Officer
Location data specialist with decades of experience in transportation and urban development rejoins AirSage to mount leading location and analytic solutions.
As we have successfully repositioned the company and are launching new products, I am excited to appoint Rob Kohler as Chief Revenue Officer to further accelerate the growth of AirSage”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirSage Inc., the pioneer in the location intelligence space, serving such industries as Transportation, Smart Cities, Real Estate, Financial Services, and Travel & Tourism for over 20 years, announced today that Robert Kohler rejoins as Chief Revenue Officer.
— Mark Foster, CEO of AirSage
Being a prominent visionary in the location analytics industry, Robert brings forward almost 2-decades of experience in the transportation and development industries.
Robert leverages his vast industry network and experience to provide unmatched service to AirSage clients in various sectors, including Transportation Planning, Telecommunication Development, Urban Planning, and Design. He continually seeks out new use cases and ways to apply big data to help answer complex questions across various industries. Robert’s keen ability to listen to clients and ask the “right questions” helps AirSage’s clients obtain and implement the most appropriate data products available in the marketplace.
“I am very excited to rejoin AirSage in a new capacity. Becoming the CRO will let me work very closely with our amazing clients and our very talented sales team. I look forward to helping the sales team provide clients with solutions that answer their unique questions. I am also eager to help advance innovations that will provide the industry with output and platforms that previously did not exist. This new role will allow me to focus my efforts to make AirSage the go-to supplier of population movement data.”
For more information on AirSage’s products and services and how they are benefitting a variety of industries, such as transportation, travel & tourism, smart city, media, and market research, please visit www.AirSage.com.
