Laboratory Mixer Market Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027
Market Size – USD 1.6 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.7%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for advanced medicinesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laboratory mixer market is projected to be valued at USD 2.25 billion by end of 2027 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing investment in the research and development especially from the pharmaceutical industries along with increasing demand for laboratory mixers from various applications. Laboratory mixer is one of the primary equipment, which gas applications such as blending, mixing, and agitating mixtures. Demand for these mixers are increasing substantially as the research laboratories are widely accepting mixers during their newer researches especially across pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. This growing demand for advanced mixers is directly fueling growth of the market and is expected to be same during the forecast period.
However, high cost coupled with less reimbursement policies for laboratory mixers are restraining growth of the market to some extent. Nonetheless, larger life of newer mixtures and low maintenance cost of these instruments are estimated to improve the market scenarios for the growth of its market. Furthermore, increasing investment for research and development all across the globe and especially from Asia Pacific is estimated to drive growth of the market in the coming future.
IKA Works, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor, Inc. (VWR), Eppendorf, Benchmark Scientific, Inc., Cole-Parmer, Corning Incorporated, Scientific Industries Inc., Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG., and Bio-Rad Laboratories.
The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Laboratory Mixer market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.
The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.
• In June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Solaris 2000 and 4000 Orbital Shakers. Introduction of such products is estimated to propel growth of the laboratory mixer market.
• Based on the product, the magnetic stirrers segment is projected to dominate the overall market owing to its applications in the analytical chemistry labs and biological laboratories. Along with several benefits offered by the stirrers to the chemicals and pharmaceutical labs, which is driving segmental growth.
• Based on the platform, the digital devices segment is anticipated to witness fastest-growth over the forecast period in the laboratory mixers market. This segmental growth is ascribed to its ability of electronic sound transmission.
• Based on end user, the pharma-biotech segment is projected to hold substantial share in the overall laboratory mixer market over the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to the wide growth of the segment along with robust investment for further research and development in the sector.
• Regionally, North America is anticipated to dominate the global laboratory mixer market and to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to biopharmaceuticals coupled with rising investment in R&D by pharma and biopharma companies. Increasing affordability and healthcare expenditure for improving healthcare infrastructure are benefiting growth of the market. Additionally, expansion of life science research companies in the region is fueling growth of the global laboratory mixers market.
• Shakers
• Magnetic Stirrers
• Vortex Mixers
• Conical Mixers
• Overhead Stirrers
• Accessories
• Digital Devices
• Analog Devices
• Research Labs
• Pharma- Biotech
• CROs
• Food Labs
• Environmental Testing
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
