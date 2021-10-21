India Beer Market 2021: Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Top Companies, and Forecast Report 2026
India Beer Market
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the Indian beer market based on product type, packaging, production, alcohol content, flavor, distribution channel.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Beer Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India beer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects to exhibit steady growth during 2021-2026.
Beer refers to an alcoholic beverage that is produced by mixing fermented yeast, water, hops, and cereal grains, including corn, wheat, rye, barley, etc. It is a rich source of essential minerals, fibers, vitamins, polyphenols, antioxidants, etc. Beer is also infused with numerous additional flavorings of fruits and herbs to enhance its taste and fragrance. It is commonly available in lager, stout, ale, porter, and malt variants. Beer is usually stored and packaged in glass bottles and metal cans and produced in macro-, micro-, and craft breweries.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages among consumers, especially the millennial population, during social and cultural gatherings is primarily driving the India beer market. Besides this, the rising brand consciousness regarding imported and premium beers is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of canned beer, owing to its convenient transportation, handling, and longer shelf-life, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, various product innovations, such as the introduction of freshly brewed and on-tap beers, are also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating availability of customized and tropical flavors, including strawberry, peach, lime, apple, pineapple, etc., is anticipated to fuel the India beer market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Standard Lager
• Premium Lager
• Specialty Beer
• Others
Breakup by Packaging:
• Glass
• PET Bottle
• Metal Can
• Others
Breakup by Production:
• Macro-Brewery
• Micro-Brewery
• Others
Breakup by Alcohol Content:
• High
• Low
• Alcohol-Free
Breakup by Flavor:
• Flavored
• Unflavored
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• On-Trades
• Specialty Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
