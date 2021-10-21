UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028
Reports And Data
Market Size – 1.00 billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Increasing environmental concerns and growing demand for food analysisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.49 billion by 2028 from USD 1.00 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing applications of UV/visible spectroscopy in the biopharmaceutical sector, in R&D activities, and technological developments in the instrument are the key elements contributing to the growth of the market. The escalating demand for testing and screening of compounds in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry are other major factors projected to propell the industry’s progress in the forecast timeframe.
UV/Visible spectroscopy is an advanced analytical technique that can provide quantitative data on the number of analytes present in the compound based on the amount of light it absorbs. It is extensively used in chemistry to determine the presence of various analytes such as biological macromolecules, organic compounds, and transition metal ions. It generally requires lesser sample volumes, is highly sensitive and efficient, and provides accurate estimations. These characteristics are boosting the adoption of UV/visible spectrometers in the pharmaceutical and food and beverages industry, thereby adding to market growth.
Owing to the increasing demand for state-of-the-art and accurate research equipment and the subsequently growing investment in the healthcare facilities and research laboratories has boosted the development of the UV-Visible spectroscopy market. However, the lack of skilled professionals and long-term replacement plans for the equipment is estimated to hamper the industry’s growth in the projected timeline.
Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:
Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Cole-Parmer, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Buck Scientific, Mettler-Toledo, and GBC Scientific Equipment, among others.
Market Overview:
The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides details about competitive landscape of global UV/Visible Spectroscopy market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global UV/Visible Spectroscopy market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.
Key Highlights from the Report:
• The dual-beam segment is projected to observe a significant growth in the forecast timeframe due to their increasing adoption in academic and research institutes and pharmaceutical companies. The adoption can be accredited to the augmented capability of dual-beam spectrometers to measure samples and blank corrects to provide quick and accurate results.
• The industrial application segment is foreseen to account for a significant share of the market in the projected timeframe attributable to the increasing convenience, flexibility, and cost-efficiency of the UV-visible spectrometers.
• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the most prominent end-users of the UV/Visible spectroscopy market accredited to the constant research and development activities, growing product pipeline, and accelerating advancements and innovations in the sector.
• North America is forecast to command the industry growth in the projected timeframe owing to the increasing need for environmental screening, rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector and escalating technological upgrades and advancements in the region. Moreover, the presence of key players and the introduction of state-of-the-art medical equipment are also adding to the regional growth.
• In 2019, Shimadzu Corporation, a leading-edge science, and medical equipment company, unveiled a series of UV-Vis spectrophotometers with a broad spectrum of applications in academic and research facilities, the chemical sector, and the pharmaceutical sector.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market based on instrument, application, end-user, and region:
Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Single-Beam
• Dual-Beam
• Array-Based Systems
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Academic
• Industrial
• Environmental Studies
• Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Organizations
• Academic and Research Institutions
• Others
Regional Outlook:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
