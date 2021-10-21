*UPDATE** News Release - Fatal Crash - Route 105 Sheldon - Case#21A204149 - VSP- Saint Albans
**UPDATED OPERATOR INFORMATION**
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A204149
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: VSP Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/20/21 - 2225
STREET: Route 105
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: near Bedard Rd intersection
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Good/partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mark Vanburen
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: S60
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end – extensive
INJURIES: FATAL
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Ernest Wilgus
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Durham, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: MACK TT-Unit
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck/Trailer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End - extensive
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 20, 2021 at approximately 2225 hours, State Police were notified of a two-vehicle head on collision on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon. This was just west of the Bedard Rd intersection. Investigation on scene revealed that a Volvo S60 occupied by a male operator was heading eastbound when it drove into the westbound lane which was occupied by a Tractor Trailer Unit. The operator of the TT-unit, Ernest Wilgus (age 57) stated that he observed the Volvo heading towards him and cross into his lane without warning. WIlgus attempted to stop his vehicle by braking, but the Volvo collided with him head-on. The operator of the Volvo was pronounced dead on scene. At this point, any drug or alcohol involvement is unknown. The State Police were assisted on scene by Amcare, Sheldon Fire, Swanton Police Department, and the Department of Motor Vehicles. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Saint Albans. As noted above, the name of operator #1 is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
(802) 524 5993