Stevia Market Size Value USD 1,185.0 Million by 2027 at 9.6% CAGR | Emergen Research

Market Size – USD 595.8 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends- Growing consumers’ preferences towards plant-based sweeteners.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Stevia Market will be worth USD 1,185.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health. Rising obesity and diabetes, coupled with the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, is expected to drive the demand of the stevia-based sugar substitutes.

Growing preferences among consumers for plant-based sugar substitutes are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics of stevia are expected to increase its adoption. Moreover, the wide popularity of clean-labeling has also boosted up the sales of stevia.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Stevia Market market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Stevia Market research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

key findings

In July 2020, PureCircle was acquired by Ingredion Incorporated. The acquisition was performed with an aim to enhance the production of plant-based natural sweeteners and to expand the product portfolio.

The Liquid Segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period due to the growing preferences among consumers towards the liquid form of stevia. The manufacturers of the sugar substitutes mostly prefer it, as a very small amount of the liquid form is required to enhance the taste of the food products.

The powder form accounted for the largest share of the stevia market in 2019 as they are available in various packaging formats making it more affordable for the consumers. Besides, it possesses the exact taste and flavor of a spoonful of cane sugar but with a lower-calorie content, which is contributing to the growing demand of the product over the forecast period.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others. among others. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Leaf

Liquid

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Food Products

Dietary Supplements

Others

Table of content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Stevia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Stevia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing number of diabetic & obesity population

4.2.2.2. Increasing preference among consumers for low-calorie foods

4.2.2.3. Increasing usage of sugar substitutes in bakery & food products

4.2.2.4. Growing consumer demand for natural sugar substitutes

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in prices of stevia leaf

4.2.3.2. Uncertainty regarding adverse effects of the stevia based sugar substitutes

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Stevia Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Product Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Leaf

5.1.2. Liquid

5.1.3. Powder

Continued…!

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

