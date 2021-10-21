Early Toxicity Testing Market 2021 Size, Share, Analysis & Trends by 2026- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

surge in adoption of toxicity testing across various industrial areas, stringent government guidelines are expected to boost the growth of the market.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Early Toxicity Testing Market by Technique (In Vivo, In Vitro, and In Silico), and End User (Pharmaceuticals Industry, Food Industry, Chemicals Industry, Cosmetics Industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. The growth in early toxicity testing market is due to rise in R&D activities and surge in adoption of toxicity testing across various industrial areas. Furthermore, stringent government guidelines are expected to boost the growth of the market.Early toxicity testing is analysis of new molecular entity during development process to obtain data related to the toxic effects of compound on body. Testing is performed to analyze the different type of unwanted effects produced by the compound in the body. These severe adverse drug reactions in the body can be circumvented with the use of early toxicity testing which makes it an important part of preclinical testing. The testing is carried out in different mediums such as in vivo, in vitro, and in silico. These tests are carried out before clinical trials to analyze the drug candidates, which are further tested in clinical studies carried out in humans. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Evotec AG (Cyprotex), Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc. (Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc.), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Myriad RBM.) 