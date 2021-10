Global Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Growth and Opportunities 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Colocation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global data center colocation market reached a value of US$ 45.30 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2021-2026.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-colocation-market/requestsample Data center colocation is a service that enables enterprises to rent physical space, network bandwidth, along with other computing resources within an existing data center. The data centers have in-built networking components, information protocol systems, cooling units, and power backup facilities and are usually available in wholesale and retail setups. Colocation data centers are highly reliable, require minimal technical staff, can be located near the user, are easily scalable, and more cost-effective than traditionally used data centers. Owing to these factors, they are extensively adopted across various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, information technology, energy, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) etc.Market Trends and Drivers:Rapid digitization coupled with the rising utilization of hybrid cloud computing and virtualization systems is primarily driving the data center colocation market. The extensive adoption of scalable, reliable, and secure infrastructure for efficient data recovery is also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, with the growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), there has been a significant rise in modular data deployment to keep up with the increasing network complexities. Additionally, the rising demand for data storage facilities from the e-commerce industries and continuous improvements in IT infrastructures are also expected to bolster market for data center colocation in the coming years.Data Center Colocation Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the data center colocation market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:Cyrusone Inc.NTT Communications CorporationAT&T Inc.Verizon Enterprise Solutions Inc.Internap CorporationCenturyLink Inc.Cyxtera Technologies Inc.Coresite Realty CorporationChina Telecom Corporation LimitedDigital Realty Trust Inc.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global data center colocation market on the basis of type, organization size, end use industry and region.Breakup by Type:Retail ColocationWholesale ColocationBreakup by Organization Size:Small and Medium EnterprisesLarge EnterprisesBreakup by End Use Industry:BFSIManufacturingIT and TelecomEnergyHealthcareGovernmentRetailEducationEntertainment and MediaOthersBreakup by Region:North AmericaAsia PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-colocation-market Key Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:Data Acquisition System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-acquisition-system-market Data Science Platform Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-science-platform-market Meter Data Management System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meter-data-management-system-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. 