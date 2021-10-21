Metabolomics Market Worth $3,301 Million by 2023 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

The rise in global incidences of chronic diseases and increasing demand for personalized medicine propel the growth of the global metabolomics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Metabolomics Market by Product & Service (Metabolomics Instruments and Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, and Others), Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/525 The growth of the global metabolomics market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, an upsurge in R&D investment for the development of metabolomics, and an increase in demand for personalized medicine. However, the lack of skilled professionals in the field along with the astronomical price of metabolomic instruments hampers market growth. Nonetheless, the immense potential of metabolomics in disease diagnostics and its growing prospect in human nutrition would create lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.Metabolomics is an innovative approach for the treatment and diagnosis of chronic diseases. Increased adoption of metabolomics in drug development and personalized healthcare is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.The global metabolomics market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period due to increased adoption of metabolomics in precision medicine and surge in R&D investments. Moreover, technological advancements in auxiliary medical devices used for metabolomics analysis and growth in demand for the development of quality medications are expected to fuel the metabolomics market. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bruker Corporation, Leco Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 