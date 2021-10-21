GPON Equipment Market 2021: Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Markets Growth
Increased growth in IP traffic, rise in FTTH deployments, and SURGE in demand for higher bandwidth drive the growth of the global GPON equipment market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in digitalization and automation across industry verticals and rapid adoption of FTTH services are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
The global GPON equipment market was estimated at $10.08 billion in 2016 and is expected to hit $55.55 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and fluctuating market trends.
The global market is analyzed across equipment type, end-use industry, and region. Based on equipment type, the optical line terminal segment held the major share in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The optical network segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.
Based on geography, the market Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in 2016, and is projected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Simultaneously, LAMEA would garner the fastest CAGR from 2017 to 2023. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and Europe.
Based on end-use industry, the IT & telecom industry accounted for the major share in 2016 and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the hospitals segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR by 2023.
Major industry players - Hitachi, Ltd., Ericsson AB, Dasan Zhone Solutions, ZTE Corporation, Ubiquoss Inc., Motorola Solutions, Calix, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Covid-19 scenario-
• The outbreak of the pandemic led to an increase in demand for optimized and better bandwidth connectivity since most organizations across the world gave access to work-from-home to their employees. This factor, in turn, the high-quality fiber in the network architecture of service providers, thereby boosting the global GPON equipment market.
• This drift is likely to continue post-pandemic as well, as the demand for greater bandwidth from countries including India, Japan, China, and others would always persist.
