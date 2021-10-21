Bioinformatics Market Research 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bioinformatics market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bioinformatics Market Research: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global bioinformatics market reached a strong growth in 2020. Bioinformatics stands for an interdisciplinary field of science that integrates software tools and methodologies for storing, retrieving, and analyzing biological data. It also helps in studying genomic data and biological networks using the principles of biology, mathematics, statistics, and information technology (IT). This scientific field is extensively used in manufacturing molecular medicines, drug development, gene therapy, and forensic analysis of microbes.
Rapid advancements in the biotechnology sector, along with the rising demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing for proteomics and drug discovery, have catalyzed the market for bioinformatics. Additionally, the increasing deployment of software tools for data accumulation and determination of molecular mechanisms has led to the development of efficient diagnostic tests and treatment methods. Moreover, bioinformatics is also adopted in the agriculture industry to develop efficient methodologies for improving crop productivity. Additionally, several technological advancements in the healthcare sector have led to the inception of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technology, thereby propelling the market growth. The rising investments in R&D activities, along with the increasing preferences for personalized medicines, are anticipated to bolster the bioinformatics market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bioinformatics market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
ABM Industries
Agilent Technologies
Biomax Informatics
Data4Cure Inc.
Dnaster Inc.
Illumina Inc.
Life Technologies
PerkinElmer Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Quest Diagnostics
Sophia Genetics SA
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Waters Corp
WuXi Nextcode Genomics
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product and Service:
Knowledge Management Tools
Generalized Knowledge Management Tools
Specialized Knowledge Management Tools
Bioinformatics Platforms
Surgical Simulation Platforms
Sequence Analysis, Alignment and Manipulation Platforms
Structural and Functional Analysis Platforms
Others
Bioinformatics Services
Data Analysis Services
Database Management Services
Others
Breakup by Application:
Genomics
Chemoinformatics and Drug Design
Proteomics
Transcriptomics
Metabolomics
Others
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
Medical Biotechnology
Academics
Animal Biotechnology
Agricultural Biotechnology
Environmental Biotechnology
Forensic Biotechnology
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
