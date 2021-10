China Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size 2021: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

China Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China non-alcoholic beverages market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "China Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the China non-alcoholic beverages market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Non-alcoholic beverages contain no or less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. Non-alcoholic beverages provide instant energy, enhance digestive functioning, and reduce stress and anxiety levels by providing nutrients and calories in an appropriate manner. Some of the common variants of these drinks include bottled mineral water, smoothies, mocktails, fruit and vegetable juices, and carbonated soft drinks.

The escalating demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, due to the sedentary lifestyle of working individuals, is driving the China non-alcoholic beverages market. The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cardiac arrest, cirrhosis, and neurological dysfunction, has created a consumption shift towards non-alcoholic drinks across the country. In line with this, there has been an emerging demand for vegan, gluten-free, and lactose-free non-alcoholic beverage variants due to the rising adoption of veganism and increasing health consciousness among consumers, which is further fueling the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China non-alcoholic beverages market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Coca-Cola China Beverages Ltd
Danone Asia-Pacific Management Co Ltd (Danone S.A.)
Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.
Master Kong Holdings Limited (Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.)
Mondelez (China) Co., Ltd. (Mondelez International, Inc.)
Nestle (China) Ltd.
PepsiCo (China) Limited
Shanghai DyDo DRINCO, Inc. (DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.)
Suntory Huiyuan (Shanghai) Beverage Co., Ltd (Suntory Holdings Limited)
Uni-President China Holdings Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Juices
Bottled water
Sports & Energy Drinks
Ready to Drink (RTD) Teas & Coffees
Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:
Bottles
Cans
Cartons
Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Food Service and Drinking Places
Convenience Stores
Vending Machines
Others

Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape