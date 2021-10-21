China Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size 2021: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China non-alcoholic beverages market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “China Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the China non-alcoholic beverages market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Non-alcoholic beverages contain no or less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. Non-alcoholic beverages provide instant energy, enhance digestive functioning, and reduce stress and anxiety levels by providing nutrients and calories in an appropriate manner. Some of the common variants of these drinks include bottled mineral water, smoothies, mocktails, fruit and vegetable juices, and carbonated soft drinks.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-non-alcoholic-beverages-market/requestsample
The escalating demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, due to the sedentary lifestyle of working individuals, is driving the China non-alcoholic beverages market. The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cardiac arrest, cirrhosis, and neurological dysfunction, has created a consumption shift towards non-alcoholic drinks across the country. In line with this, there has been an emerging demand for vegan, gluten-free, and lactose-free non-alcoholic beverage variants due to the rising adoption of veganism and increasing health consciousness among consumers, which is further fueling the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China non-alcoholic beverages market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Coca-Cola China Beverages Ltd
Danone Asia-Pacific Management Co Ltd (Danone S.A.)
Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.
Master Kong Holdings Limited (Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.)
Mondelez (China) Co., Ltd. (Mondelez International, Inc.)
Nestle (China) Ltd.
PepsiCo (China) Limited
Shanghai DyDo DRINCO, Inc. (DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.)
Suntory Huiyuan (Shanghai) Beverage Co., Ltd (Suntory Holdings Limited)
Uni-President China Holdings Limited.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Juices
Bottled water
Sports & Energy Drinks
Ready to Drink (RTD) Teas & Coffees
Others
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Bottles
Cans
Cartons
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Food Service and Drinking Places
Convenience Stores
Vending Machines
Others
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-non-alcoholic-beverages-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
GCC Bakery Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-bakery-products-market
Cognac Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognac-market
Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lobster-market
Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coconut-water-market
Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-nutraceuticals-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here