Food Additives Market Report 2021: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

Food Additives Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled " Food Additives Market Report : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global food additives market reached a value of US$ 50.6 Billion in 2020. Food additives are the various edible substances that are added to food products to enhance their color, appearance, texture and shelf-life. Edible colors, enzymes, flavors, hydrocolloids and preservatives are some of the most commonly available types of food additives that can be produced artificially or derived from natural sources, such as minerals, plants and animals. Food additives are generally added to products, such as soups, sauces, baked goods, desserts and baby food to prevent microbial growth and contamination while increasing the overall shelf-life. The expanding food and beverages industry, along with elevating levels of urbanization, is primarily driving the growth of the market. Additionally, changing dietary preferences and hectic schedules of the consumers have led to an increased demand for convenience food products that use food additives as a key ingredient. Furthermore, growing preference for organic products has further escalated the demand for food additives manufactured using natural sources. Additionally, the proliferating number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and emerging café culture are also creating a positive outlook for the global market for food additives. Several other factors, including the launch of innovative product variants in various flavors and continuous advancements in the processing technologies, are projected to further drive the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. Competitive Landscape with Key Players: Ajinomoto Co. Inc.Archer Daniels MidlandBASF SECargill IncorporatedHansen A/SCorbion N.V.Dow Chemical CompanyEastman Chemical CompanyGivaudanIngredion IncorporatedKerry GroupKoninklijke DSM N.V.Novozymes A/STate & LyleMarket Segmentation:Breakup by Product Type:ColorantsSynthetic Food ColorantsNatural Food ColorantsEmulsifiersMono, Di-glycerides & DerivativesLecithinSorbate EstersEnzymesCarbohydraseProteaseLipaseFat ReplacersProteinStarchOthersFlavors and EnhancersNatural FlavorsArtificial Flavor & EnhancersShelf-life StabilizersSweetenersHISHFCSOthersOthersBreakup by Source:NaturalSyntheticBreakup by Application:Bakery & ConfectioneryBeveragesConvenience FoodsDairy & Frozen DessertsSpices, Condiments, Sauces & DressingsOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others) Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape 