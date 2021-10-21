Food Additives Market Report 2021: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Additives Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global food additives market reached a value of US$ 50.6 Billion in 2020. Food additives are the various edible substances that are added to food products to enhance their color, appearance, texture and shelf-life. Edible colors, enzymes, flavors, hydrocolloids and preservatives are some of the most commonly available types of food additives that can be produced artificially or derived from natural sources, such as minerals, plants and animals. Food additives are generally added to products, such as soups, sauces, baked goods, desserts and baby food to prevent microbial growth and contamination while increasing the overall shelf-life.
The expanding food and beverages industry, along with elevating levels of urbanization, is primarily driving the growth of the market. Additionally, changing dietary preferences and hectic schedules of the consumers have led to an increased demand for convenience food products that use food additives as a key ingredient. Furthermore, growing preference for organic products has further escalated the demand for food additives manufactured using natural sources. Additionally, the proliferating number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and emerging café culture are also creating a positive outlook for the global market for food additives. Several other factors, including the launch of innovative product variants in various flavors and continuous advancements in the processing technologies, are projected to further drive the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland
BASF SE
Cargill Incorporated
Hansen A/S
Corbion N.V.
Dow Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Company
Givaudan
Ingredion Incorporated
Kerry Group
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Novozymes A/S
Tate & Lyle
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Colorants
Synthetic Food Colorants
Natural Food Colorants
Emulsifiers
Mono, Di-glycerides & Derivatives
Lecithin
Sorbate Esters
Enzymes
Carbohydrase
Protease
Lipase
Fat Replacers
Protein
Starch
Others
Flavors and Enhancers
Natural Flavors
Artificial Flavor & Enhancers
Shelf-life Stabilizers
Sweeteners
HIS
HFCS
Others
Others
Breakup by Source:
Natural
Synthetic
Breakup by Application:
Bakery & Confectionery
Beverages
Convenience Foods
Dairy & Frozen Desserts
Spices, Condiments, Sauces & Dressings
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
