Continued Growth for ARIE Capital Group as it Hires Group Director of Business Development
Douglas Krikler, formerly of Investec, joins to oversee global growth for ARIE Capital GroupLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARIE Capital Group, the world’s first bespoke financial services and corporate digital banking platform, has today announced the appointment of Douglas Krikler as Group Director of Business Development. Douglas brings over thirty years’ leadership experience in both the commercial and not-for-profit sectors, and will be responsible for global business development growing the corporate clientele, strengthening its channel partners network and building up the partner ecosystems on ARIE’s digital finance marketplace.
Douglas spent six years as London-based Group Development Director of Investec Bank Plc, where he worked directly with the global leadership team, drawing on the bank’s broader international capabilities across Private and Corporate Banking, Wealth Management and Investment , to develop compelling solutions for Family offices and cross-border entrepreneurs.
Earlier in his career, Douglas was Chief Executive of UJIA, an international charity delivering complex educational and development programmes in the UK and Israel. More recently he was CEO of The Portland Trust, a British non-profit ‘action tank’ whose mission is to promote peace and stability in the Middle-East through economic development. Straddling both the commercial and charitable sectors, Douglas has developed a broad understanding of both ESG and Impact investing and has been involved in the development and delivery of innovative financial structures to achieve sustainable and measurable social outcomes.
Commenting on Douglas’s appointment, Simon Tobelem, ARIE Group CEO, said:
“Doug’s arrival could not be timelier. He joins a massively experienced senior team at ARIE Capital Group as we are facing unprecedented growth. He has been transformational in his previous roles; may it be at Investec or in the non-profit sector. He is a proven strategic business leader, adept at providing integrated solutions for clients and building relationships across different sectors and geographies. His global financial services experience and cultural awareness will be critical in driving the growth of our marketplace banking offer, a game-changing, next-generation approach in Digital Banking that will enable clients to build and manage their own bespoke banking experience, whatever their needs and wherever they may be.”
Douglas Krikler added:
“I’m excited to join the ARIE group of companies at a pivotal stage of development for its offering. ARIE is a truly disruptive business focused squarely on putting the client back in the driving seat. Its use of financial technology to increase transparency, reduce friction in decision making and accelerate execution processes is positioning the group at the forefront of the financial services industry as it changes rapidly to build trust, and to win and support corporate and institutional customers.”
