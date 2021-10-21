Recovery Coach Dr. Bob Weathers to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEWPORT COAST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stereotypical image of people who are addicted to alcohol and drugs as down and out does not always apply. Sometimes the problems are beneath the surface and behind closed doors.

Dr. Bob Weathers is a recovery coach who understands addiction from the inside.

Prior to becoming a recovery coach, Dr. Weathers was a highly regarded professor of psychology. Unfortunately, he would eventually descend into increasing, mid-life addiction to alcohol and other drugs over a period of 15 years, finally losing his tenured academic position.

“It was devastating because I felt so called to be a teacher,” says Dr. Weathers. “In hindsight, I can see it was the result of a combination of failed relationships, unworked-through trauma from early development, and even my daughter’s growing up and leaving home. The irony is that I was the Golden Boy. I'd never even smoked a cigarette until I was 40.”

One would think having lost everything of value would get his attention, but Dr. Weathers’ addiction only got worse. When he finally awoke from this bad dream, he realized he needed to change radically, and like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Dr Weathers gradually got his life back.

“People have different destinies,” says Dr. Weathers. “It seems I just had to endure some extremely painful learning lessons to be able to get to where I am today.”

Upon his recovery, Dr. Weathers wondered if there might be a way he could apply his clinical background in psychology to help others recover from addictions of any kind and at any time of life, young or old.

Today, Dr. Weathers is a recovery coach and addiction educator who works with professionals of all stripes. Many of these clients are successful lawyers, doctors, and business executives: people who no one would never expect to be struggling with addiction.

“For the clients that I work with, their addictive behavior has been going on completely in the shadows. They're ashamed of it, secretive about it, and they don't get help because of that.” says Dr. Weathers. “Shame is public enemy number one in terms of mental health. If a person doesn't conquer shame, they won't make forward progress in their recovery. I work with clients to navigate the shame of their addiction with self-compassion.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Bob Weathers in an interview with Jim Masters on October 25th and November 1st at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.drbobweathers.com

His newly released book, Reflections for Three: A Father, His Daughter, and You (co-authored with his daughter, Amanda) is now available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon