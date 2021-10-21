Global Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Report and Future Trends 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Talent Management Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global talent management software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Talent management software (TMS) is designed to manage talent throughout the employment lifecycle. This process includes talent hiring, development throughout the tenure and rewards. Talent management is crucial for an organization’s workforce as it ensures maximum productivity from the hired personnel. There are five pillars of talent management, including recruitment, learning, performance management, compensation and succession planning. TMS focuses on the skillsets and adapts an employee-centric methodology for efficient goal accomplishment.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) by organizations across sectors. In line with this, the corporate sector is widely utilizing for identifying talent from the talent pool and retaining the existing talent within an organizational setup. Moreover, the rising need of performance management and global communication within an organization is further driving the demand for TMS. Other factors, including the rising requirement for improved employee productivity and satisfaction and escalating focus on effective decision-making in the hiring process, are the global talent management software market growth further.
Talent Management Software (TMS) Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the talent management software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Cornerstone Ondemand Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Workday Inc.
Talentsoft
Ultimate Software
Skillsoft Corporation
Talentguard Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SilkRoad Technology
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global talent management software market on the basis of region, component, deployment type, end user and vertical.
Breakup by Component:
Solutions
Workforce Planning
Learning Management
Compensation Management
Talent Acquisition
Performance Management
Services
Professional Services
Training and Education
Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by End User:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
BFSI
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Retail
Manufacturing
Education
Government
Media and Entertainment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
