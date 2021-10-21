Hemp Seeds Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hemp seeds market to exhibit continuous growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hemp Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hemp seeds market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Hemp seeds are small, edible seeds obtained from the hemp tree, which belongs to the Cannabis sativa family. They are rich in fiber, protein, vitamin E and B-6, and healthy fatty acids, including omega-6s and -3s. Also, hemp seeds offer mild psychosomatic properties as they contain a trace amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Consequently, they help with neurological diseases, reduce the risk of heart diseases, decrease inflammation, and improve skin diseases.
The rising awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of hemp seeds is majorly fueling the global market growth. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of epilepsy and various sleeping disorders is escalating the consumption of hemp seeds, thus contributing to the market growth. Moreover, hemp seeds are being increasingly used in the formulation of skin care products as they help to protect the skin from pollutants, dryness and itchiness. This is acting as another growth-inducing factor in the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hemp seeds market to exhibit continuous growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
BAFA Neu GmbH
Canah International Srl
Deep Nature Project GmbH
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Green Source Organics Inc.
Hempco Food and Fibre Inc. (Aurora Cannabis Inc.)
HempFlax Group B.V.
Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods (Tilray Inc)
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
Navitas LLC
North American Hemp & Grain Ltd.
Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Source:
Conventional
Organic
Breakup by Form:
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Breakup by Packaging:
Pouches
Jars
Tins
Others
Breakup by Application:
Food & Beverages
Nutritional Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
