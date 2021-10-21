Ecuador Shrimp Feed Market Share 2021-2026: Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ecuador Shrimp Feed Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Ecuador shrimp feed market reached a volume of 368,289 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.
Ecuador shrimp feed market is currently witnessing strong growth. Shrimp feed is utilized to meet the nutritional requirements of farmed shrimp, such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and fatty acids. The use of good quality feed in shrimp farming helps in improving production and increases profit. In addition to this, optimal feed formulation is crucial for attaining maximum nutrient retention by the shrimp. Ecuador has a high production of shrimp, which contributes to a prominent source of non-oil-related foreign income in the region. The country holds potential for the significant expansion of shrimp production that will continue to catalyze the demand for shrimp feed.
Being one of the world’s largest shrimp producing countries, Ecuador experiences a consistent demand for high-quality shrimp feed for providing essential nutrients. Moreover, various technological advancements in the feed manufacturing process, coupled with the prevalent trend of shrimp aquaculture have also propelled the market growth. Besides this, various purified forms of feed additives are being added to shrimp feed for preserving its nutritional characteristics. This improves the functionality of feed by providing better growth and high production, which in turn is having a positive impact on the growth of the shrimp feed market in the region.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Type
Starter
Grower
Finisher
Market Breakup by Ingredients
Soybean Meal
Fish Meal
Wheat Flour
Fish Oil
Others
Market Breakup by Additives
Vitamin and Protein
Fatty Acid
Antioxidant
Feed Enzyme
Antibiotics
Others
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
