Online Food Delivery Market Research 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Online Food Delivery Market Research: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 107.4 Billion in 2020. Online food delivery is a service that enables individuals to purchase food online through various food delivery websites and applications. In addition, food delivery applications allow the consumer to register an account to make frequent ordering more convenient.
Online food delivery companies offer numerous benefits to foodservice providers. It facilitates savings in labor since the staff is not tied up on the phone or at the counter. Along with labor savings, other major advantages of online food delivery for foodservice providers include increased convenience for the guest, simpler order processing and enhanced accuracy of online orders. Besides this, online food delivery companies also provide consumers the convenience of getting them delivered at their doorsteps. Recently, with the rising cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some of the leading players like Zomato, McDonald's Corporation and Domino’s Pizza Inc. have introduced contactless delivery services. These services ensure that the food is delivered safely to the customer with adequate social distancing measures. Moreover, some leading companies are also focusing on targeting non-peak eating times such as afternoon tea or late-night snacks, thereby expanding their product offerings. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Just Eat
GrubHub
Delivery Hero
Deliveroo
com
Foodpanda
me
Meituan Waimai
Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Platform Type
Website
Applications
Market Breakup by Business Model
Order Focused Food Delivery System
Logistics Based Food Delivery System
Full-Service Food Delivery System
Market Breakup by Payment Method
Online
Cash on Delivery
Market Breakup Region
China
North America
Asia Pacific ( excluding china)
Europe
Rest of the World
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
