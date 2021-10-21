Baby Carrier Market Size, Demand, Trends, Research Report, Industry Growth and Opportunities 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Baby Carrier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global baby carrier market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Baby carriers refer to supporting devices geared by an adult for holding an infant close to the body. They consist of waist belts and adjustable padded shoulder straps made of foam that provides comfort and security to the baby while allowing freedom of movement to the carer. Some of the common types of baby carriers are backpacks, ring slings, wraps, and pouch slings. These carriers are manufactured using lightweight, durable, and flexible materials, such as polyester fiber, soft cloth, and polypropylene, and have metal buckles for fastening the baby.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-carrier-market/requestsample
Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing concerns among parents regarding the safety of their infant represents the key factor driving the global baby carrier market growth. This is further supported by the rising popularity of functionally designed products integrated with advanced technologies, such as biomonitoring sensors and personalized care advice on mobile applications for enhanced safety and comfort of the infant. Moreover, the increasing use of cloth-based and ergonomic baby carriers that support the natural posture and promote physical development of the baby is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The use of biomaterials for producing eco-friendly variants and the rising spending capacity of parents on premium products are some other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.
Baby Carrier Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the baby carrier market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Ergobaby
Lalabu LLC
Firstcry Retail DWC-LLC
Baby K’tan
Moby Wrap Inc.
Britax Child Safety Inc.
Tomy Company Ltd.
BabyBjörn AB
Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
Artsana S.p.A.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global baby carrier market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Buckled Carrier
Wrap Carrier
Sling Carrier
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-carrier-market
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
