Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biodegradable sanitary napkins market grew at a CAGR of 16% CAGR of 22.8% during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.29
Biodegradable sanitary napkins are produced from natural materials, such as banana fiber and organic cotton, which are disposable and eco-friendly. These napkins have anti-bacterial and natural sterilizing properties that help in preventing irritation and rashes. At present, they are gaining popularity on account of the growing environmental concerns and the rising need for sustainable feminine hygiene solutions.
Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Trends:
The use of hazardous chemicals in the manufacturing of ordinary sanitary napkins has propelled the interest of the female population toward biodegradable sanitary napkins. This, in confluence with inflating income levels and the growing awareness among women about personal hygiene, represents one of the key factors impelling the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market growth. Easy accessibility to the products through proliferating online retail channels is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), various organizations are emphasizing on social distancing measures, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for biodegradable sanitary napkins through these e-commerce channels. However, the leading players are unable to meet the rising demand due to the disruptions in the supply chain. The industry is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained worldwide.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Material Type
Bamboo-Corn
Cotton
Banana Fibre
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Organic Stores
Pharmacies
Online
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia- Pacific
Latin America
Middle east and Africa
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
