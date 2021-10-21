News Release - Fatal Crash - Route 105 Sheldon - Case#21A204149 - VSP- Saint Albans

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A204149

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: VSP Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/20/21 - 2225

STREET: Route 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: near Bedard Rd intersection

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Good/partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: ** awaiting notification of next of kin **

AGE:

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: S60

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end – extensive

INJURIES: FATAL

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ernest Wilgus

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Durham, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: MACK TT-Unit

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck/Trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End - extensive

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 20, 2021 at approximately 2225 hours, State Police were notified of a two-vehicle head on collision on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon. This was just west of the Bedard Rd intersection. Investigation on scene revealed that a Volvo S60 occupied by a male operator was heading eastbound when it drove into the westbound lane which was occupied by a Tractor Trailer Unit. The operator of the TT-unit, Ernest Wilgus (age 57) stated that he observed the Volvo heading towards him and cross into his lane without warning. WIlgus attempted to stop his vehicle by braking, but the Volvo collided with him head-on. The operator of the Volvo was pronounced dead on scene. At this point, any drug or alcohol involvement is unknown. The State Police were assisted on scene by Amcare, Sheldon Fire, Swanton Police Department, and the Department of Motor Vehicles. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Saint Albans. As noted above, the name of operator #1 is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Sergeant John Bruzzi

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150