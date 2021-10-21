Compact Construction Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $9,438 Million in 2023
Growth in construction industry is the major driver for the incremented demand for compact construction equipmentPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in growing population, high economic growth, and ongoing infrastructure improvements in Asia-Pacific drive the compact construction equipment market. Furthermore, high demand for efficient, robust, portable, easy to use, and light-weight equipment for loading, material handling, and excavations in North America and Europe offers significant growth potential for the market.
The compact construction equipment market was valued at $6,250 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $9,438 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Compact construction equipment are small in size, highly efficient, and easy to use. They find their application majorly in the construction industry as they are easy to handle. The demand for compact construction equipment has increased, owing to increase in construction activities as well as growth in application areas in the mining and agriculture industry. In addition, technological advancements are expected to propel the market growth. However, high production cost and volatile fuel prices pose a threat to the growth of the market.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Players
Caterpillar, Inc.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
JCB, Inc.
John Deere
King Machinery
Komatsu
Mustang
Sany
Volvo
XCMG
Key Market Segments
By Equipment
Backhoe Loader
Excavator
Skid Steer Loader
Telehandler
Track Loader
Others
By End-user Industry
Metals & Mining
Construction
Agriculture
Others
By Application
Loading
Excavation
Materials Handling
Lifting & Hoisting
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
