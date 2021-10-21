Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global multiple sclerosis therapies market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global multiple sclerosis therapies market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Multiple sclerosis (MS) therapies involve the administration of injectable, infused and oral medicines, antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and physical therapy. They aid in slowing the progression of the disease and managing associated symptoms. Apart from this, they also help in controlling the heart rate and blood pressure and minimizing the frequency of relapses among patients.
At present, the increasing prevalence of relapsing-remitting and secondary progressive MS across the globe represents one of the primary factors driving the market. Besides this, governing agencies of numerous countries are launching campaigns to generate awareness about the available treatments. This, along with the technological advancements, such as the introduction of innovative immunomodulators, monoclonal bodies, interferons, and immunosuppressants for the effective treatment of MS, is creating a favorable market outlook. Other factors, including considerable improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global multiple sclerosis therapies market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Abbvie Inc.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Biogen Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Merck & Co. Inc.
Novartis AG
Sanofi S.A.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Drug:
Immunomodulators
Copaxone
Avonex/Plegridy
Gilneya
Tysabri
Betaseron/Extavia
Tecifidera
Rebif
Ampyra
Immunosuppressants
Aubagio
Lemtrada
Ocrelizumab
Zinbryta
Breakup by Drug Type:
Biologic Drugs
Small Molecule Drugs
Breakup by Route of Administration:
Oral
Injectable
Intravenous
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
