Home Fitness Equipment Market Report 2021: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the home fitness equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Home Fitness Equipment Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global home fitness equipment market reached a value of US$ 10 Billion in 2020. Home fitness equipment are the devices used for monitoring physical exercises at home. These tools assist in weight management, improving stamina, and developing muscular strength. Few commonly used home fitness equipment include cardiovascular training equipment, such as treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and strength training equipment, such as free weight and plate loaded machines.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-fitness-equipment-market/requestsample
The high prevalence of several lifestyle diseases, such as atherosclerosis, cardiovascular ailments, obesity, diabetes, etc., is primarily driving the market for home fitness equipment. Moreover, hectic work schedules of the consumers, along with the wide availability of home fitness equipment across both offline and online distribution channels, are further propelling the market growth. Additionally, several equipment manufacturers are increasingly investing in extensive R&D activities for the launch of advanced and user-friendly home fitness equipment. Furthermore, the advent of smart wearable devices, along with the rising compatibility of fitness equipment with several fitness tracking apps, is further expected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
adidas AG
Amer Sports Corporation
Brunswick Corporation
PureGym
Hoist Fitness Systems Inc.
Icon Health & Fitness Inc.
Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd.
Technogym
True Fitness Technology Inc.
Vectra Fitness Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Cardiovascular Training Equipment
Air Bike
Elliptical Machines
Punching Bag
Rowing Machine
Treadmill
Others
Strength Training Equipment
Ab Wheel
Adjustable Dumbbells
Adjustable Kettlebell
Medicine Ball
Mini Resistance Bands
Pull Up Bars
Weight-Lifting Bench
Others
Accessories
Foam Roller
Weighted Jump Rope
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-fitness-equipment-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market
Repiratory Care Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/respiratory-care-devices-market
High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-performance-liquid-chromatography-market
H1n1 Vaccines Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/h1n1-vaccines-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here