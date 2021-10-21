Hear from David Heinemeier Hansson, Darren Murph and Erica Dhawan on how they plan to rebuild work in 2022

The Digital Workplace Day 2021 is here

The Digital Workplace Day Debates will tackle topics such as making hybrid work sustainable and adopting great digital collaboration

INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While it seems like everyone is marching towards a new future of work, most companies are going in different directions. Every leader has a unique vision for how work should be rebuilt.

The Digital Workplace Alliance Inc. (TDW), an industry think tank that helps organizations embrace the future of work and take the next step in their digital workplace journey, will be hosting a three-part live event featuring top voices from the industry debating what the future looks like in 2022. The all-day event will take place on November 1, commemorating Digital Workplace Day.

“We are building the future of work as we go, and not everyone agrees on the best way forward. So we are bringing together the smartest minds who will share diverging thoughts on the best way to rebuild work for the digital age,” says Neil Miller, Director at The Digital Workplace Alliance.

The live debates will tackle controversial statements that leaders at the forefront of digital workplaces are dealing with:

- Hybrid work is unsustainable and will fade away with only a minor impact.

- Leaders of earlier generations are unequipped to excel in the digital age.

- Most teams will not reach the maturity required for great digital collaboration.

Panelists include David Heinemeier Hansson, Cofounder of Basecamp and Hey, Erica Dhawan, Author of Digital Body Language, Bill Taylor, Cofounder of Fast Company, Maribel Lopez, Founder of Lopez Research, Darren Murph, Head of Remote at Gitlab, and Sheela Subramanian, VP of Future Forum at Slack.

The Digital Workplace Day will also bring together business leaders who will speak through videos throughout the day about how they are measuring productivity differently, reimagining digital office culture, building an equitable workplace and adopting new collaboration practices for the hybrid workplace. The Day’s events are sponsored by Robin, Kissflow, and Workgrid.

Get an all-day pass which includes access to all three debates. Register Now.

About The Digital Workplace Alliance Inc.

The Digital Workplace Alliance Inc. (TDW) helps organizations embrace the future of work and take the next step in their digital workplace journey. They host discussions and produce resources around the topics of technology, collaboration, productivity, leadership, and culture to help leaders guide their companies to a better future. Previous guests featured on their podcasts include Nir Eyal, David Heinemeier Hansson, Nicole Jansen, and Sujan Patel.