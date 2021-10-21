Special Needs Dentist Fort Worth TX, Adult Disability Dentist Treatments Updated

Fort Worth, TX - Disability Dental (+1-972-296-0101) announces its updated portfolio of dental services for the adult special needs community. The practice has been helping patients with their smiles since 2007.

With more than 150 years of combined experience in offering tailored dental services to special needs patients, the clinic believes that great health should be accessible for all. That is why it improved on its services to use the latest in dental technology and sedation options to address the unique needs of all its clients.

The announcement solidifies the commitment of the dental clinic to serve all residents in the city, regardless of their condition. It explains that as their names suggest, special needs patients require different forms of care, especially those who are suffering from dental anxiety. Disability Dental makes every effort to ensure that each patient is comfortable before any procedure.

The clinic is led by Dr. Frank E. Ford who has found the balance between a gentle touch and superior dental care. He and his team offer a full menu of preventive, restorative, general, and sedation dentistry for patients with various types of disabilities, including autism, cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, and Parkinson’s Disease, among others.

According to a 2010 study published in the European Journal of Dentistry, oral disease is a major health problem for adults with disabilities. It suggests that this may be caused by fewer dentist visits, untrained caregivers, and less specialized dentists.

Further, a more recent 2017 study in the Journal of Dental Research found that poor dental health among the disabled was correlated with a shortened life expectancy.

The dental clinic also has a full in-house anesthesia team for nervous patients. The clinic recommends families schedule an initial phone call first to discuss their loved one’s unique case, and the various types of sedation needed if ever, to provide the proper comfort.

