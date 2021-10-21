List of Top Cryptocurrency Companies in the world by IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top cryptocurrency companies are increasingly focusing on the widespread integration of blockchain technology with cryptocurrencies as this ensures a reduced risk of unwanted or fraudulent transactions while monitoring the changes being made in real-time during transactions. Since this offers enhanced data security and immutability of the transactions, this is creating a positive outlook for the market.The global cryptocurrency market size reached a US$ 364.5 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 60.8% during 2021-2026.
The global market is majorly driven by the rising preference for virtual currencies and convenient financial servicesamong the masses. The utilization of cryptocurrency offers increased adaptability, secured confidentiality and minimal country-to-country transaction fee, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. This is supported by the rapid digitization across numerous industries and the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity on the global level. Moreover, the legalization of purchase, sale or trade of virtual currencies in numerous developed countriesis creating a positive outlook for the market. Along with this, the continual integration of blockchain technology with cryptocurrencies for monitoring the changes being made in real-time during the transactions to reduce the risks of data manipulation andfraudulent or unwanted transactions is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing preference for contactless payments and the introduction of bitcoin cash and lite.
Top Companies in the Cryptocurrency Market
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Alphapoint Corporation
Bitfury Holding B.V.
Coinbase Inc.
Cryptomove Inc.
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Quantstamp, Inc.
