Global Shrimp Market Price 2021-2026: Size, Share, Outlook, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Research Report
Shrimp Market Report
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global shrimp market report by species, shrimp size, distribution channel, and region.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shrimp Market Price: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global shrimp market reached a volume of 8.12 Million Tons in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. Shrimps are crustaceans that have long antennae and narrow muscular abdomens. They are decapods that are generally found in rivers and lakes. They are widely consumed by individuals as a staple food in numerous countries as they are a rich source of omega-3, protein, fat, zinc and calcium. Also, they contain antioxidants that are beneficial for treating inflammation and minimizing the risks of developing several chronic illnesses.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Shrimp Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverages industry. In line with this, shifting dietary patterns of the masses and their inflating disposable income levels are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising preference for consuming seafoods due to their low-fat content and the increasing health-consciousness among individuals are providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including the rising preference for frozen seafood products, the easy product availability through online and offline organized channels and the widespread promotion of organic shrimp farming practices among farmers, are contributing to the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Species:
• Penaeus vannamei
• Penaeus monodon
• Macrobrachium rosenbergii
• Others
Breakup by Shrimp Size:
• <21
• 21-25
• 26-30
• 31-40
• 41-50
• 51-60
• 61-70
• >70
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Hotels and Restaurants
• Online Sales
• Others
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players.
Breakup by Region:
• Major Producing Regions
o China
o India
o Indonesia
o Vietnam
o Thailand
o Ecuador
• Major Consuming Regions
o United States
o China
o Europe
o Japan
o Others
