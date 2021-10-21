Arlington Health Insurance Sees Increased Subsidies As Lawmakers Vote in 2021

According to the published report by News Nation, the committee vote “added the legislation to the $3.5 trillion social welfare bill that democrats are currently assembling and plan to ram through Congress in party-line votes.”....

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, United States , Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Arlington health insurance and the people who have it could see a dramatic expansion in subsidies should a new law that promises to be bigger and more beneficial than the original Affordable Care Act go into effect, says a spokes person for Insurance4Dallas. According to newsnationusa.com, blue state lawmakers moved to make permanent a dramatic expansion of the ACA that includes giving government subsidies for health insurance to the poor and wealthy alike. The subsidies-for-all measure was approved by the House Ways and Means Committee, which also removed a requirement that low-income people pay something toward their insurance under the ACA, the article states.

More information can be found at http://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-arlington

According to the published report by News Nation, the committee vote “added the legislation to the $3.5 trillion social welfare bill that democrats are currently assembling and plan to ram through Congress in party-line votes.” What does this mean for millions of Americans, especially those with health insurance in Arlington? Only good news. Expanding the program will continue to allow for affordable insurance for those who wouldn’t normally be able to afford it. But since the program also includes higher-income people, those who previously made too much money would suddenly qualify for ACA.

Rick Thornton, an Arlington health insurance agent said this news shouldn’t come as a surprise to many people. The current administration went out of its way to add a special enrollment period that just expired in August. He also echoed what the above-mentioned article said, which was that as a trade-off to permanently expanding the ACA, blue state lawmakers would delay adding coverage for dental treatment for seniors through Medicare until 2028 while adding less expensive coverage for vision and hearing. Thornton said time will tell what happens next, but added that all Americans should take notice.

Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida.Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.

Website: https://insurance4dallas.com/arlington-health-insurance/





Name: Rick Thornton Organization: Insurance4Dallas Address: 2131 North Collins Street Suite 433-517, Arlington, Texas 76011, United States Phone: +1-817-607-3321